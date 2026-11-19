Company gains access to more than 53 million U.S. buyers on a platform where beauty is the top category and products listing peptides as an ingredient command the highest average price of any top 10 beauty ingredient

Highlights

Approved TikTok Shop storefront: The Company has been approved to operate its own TikTok Shop in the United States, giving it a direct sales channel to more than 53 million U.S. buyers.

The Company has been approved to operate its own TikTok Shop in the United States, giving it a direct sales channel to more than 53 million U.S. buyers. Approved under tighter rules: The approval follows TikTok's October 2026 move to restrict searches for several peptide names and its stated prohibition on marketing high-risk products.

The approval follows TikTok's October 2026 move to restrict searches for several peptide names and its stated prohibition on marketing high-risk products. Rollout underway: The first product is live, with further products from the Company's U.S.-made range being brought to the shop, each through TikTok Shop's product review.

The first product is live, with further products from the Company's U.S.-made range being brought to the shop, each through TikTok Shop's product review. Peptide products sell at a premium: Beauty products listing peptides as an ingredient generated USD 73.2 million in TikTok Shop sales at a USD 50 average price, the highest of any top 10 beauty ingredient.

Beauty products listing peptides as an ingredient generated USD 73.2 million in TikTok Shop sales at a USD 50 average price, the highest of any top 10 beauty ingredient. Verified quality: Every product is made in an approved U.S. facility and backed by a third-party Certificate of Analysis.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has been approved to operate a TikTok Shop storefront in the United States. The first product is now live, with further products from its U.S.-made range to be added as each completes the platform's product review.

The approval comes as TikTok tightens its standards on peptide content, and gives the Company a direct channel to TikTok Shop's 53 million U.S. buyers at a moment when beauty is the platform's largest category, haircare sales have more than doubled, and beauty products listing peptides as an ingredient sell at the highest average price of any leading ingredient.

Approved as TikTok Raises the Bar

In October 2026, TikTok began restricting searches for several peptide names. The platform has said that peptide discussion remains permitted, but that it prohibits the marketing of high-risk products and may restrict searches for unapproved or potentially unsafe products.[10]

The Company's shop was reviewed and approved under those standards. Every product it brings to the platform is manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and supported by a third-party Certificate of Analysis, and as a publicly traded company it reports to shareholders under Canadian securities regulation.

Ingredient-First Products, Rolling Out

With its storefront approved, the Company is bringing its range to the shop product by product, each through TikTok Shop's product review. Every listing names the peptides inside, so shoppers can see exactly what they are buying.

HAIR, the Company's scalp and hair serum, shows the approach. Designed for women who want thicker-looking, fuller-looking hair, it is a simple daily scalp step built around GHK-Cu (Copper Tripeptide-1), the copper peptide that gives the serum its natural blue color. That color is a visible signature of the ingredient, and it comes through on camera, where TikTok Shop products are discovered and sold. HAIR opens the shop in haircare, a category where TikTok Shop sales more than doubled year over year.[7]

Why TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop's U.S. gross merchandise value (GMV) reached USD 15.1 billion in 2025, up 68% from 2024.[1] It then reached USD 11.8 billion in the first half of 2026 alone, up 103% year over year, making the U.S. the platform's largest market.[2] eMarketer forecasts U.S. TikTok Shop sales of USD 23.41 billion for full-year 2026.[3]

The platform had 53.2 million U.S. buyers in 2025,[4] and more of them now arrive with intent: in the first half of 2026, the Shop tab drove 51.4% of U.S. GMV, ahead of video and LIVE.[2] Shoppers who search by ingredient reward brands that can name exactly what is in the bottle, which is how the Company formulates and labels its range.

Beauty & Personal Care is TikTok Shop's largest U.S. category, with an estimated USD 413.1 million in GMV in September 2026, or 17.1% of all U.S. GMV,[5] and USD 1.21 billion across Q3 2026.[6] Haircare alone generated USD 401.1 million in Q2 2026, up 118% year over year.[7] Within beauty, products listing peptides as an ingredient generated USD 73.2 million in sales at a USD 50 average price, the highest of any top 10 ingredient,[9] and four of the top five beauty products in Q2 2026 featured longevity ingredients,[8] a core focus of the Company's peptide formulations.

TikTok Shop extends the Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce store, its telehealth platform serving all 50 U.S. states, and the nationwide retail sale of its U.S.-made over-the-counter range, which began on July 30, 2026. The launch delivers on distribution expansion, one of the 2027 growth priorities the Company set out in its November 11, 2026 year-end update.

"Winning approval for a TikTok Shop at the same time the platform is tightening its rules on peptides is a real milestone for us," said Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company. "TikTok holds anyone in the peptide space to a high bar, and we built our range to meet it. Every product we bring to the platform is U.S.-made and backed by third-party testing. Our first product is live, and we will keep adding to the shop as each one clears review. This is a bigger step into social commerce for the Company, and we intend to build on it."

Sources

[1] https://rapidtok.com/blog/tiktok-shop-statistics

[2] https://www.tubefilter.com/2026/08/06/tiktok-shop-gross-merchandise-value-gmv-50-billion/

[3] https://www.emarketer.com/content/tiktok-shop-becoming-major-us-ecommerce-player

[4] https://tokconnect.com/guides/tiktok-shop-statistics/

[5] https://www.fastmoss.com/blog/us-tiktok-shop-statistics-september-2026/

[6] https://www.fastmoss.com/blog/tiktok-shop-beauty-categories-creators-q3-2026/

[7] https://www.beautyindependent.com/tiktok-shop-nears-1b-beauty-sales-second-straight-quarter/

[8] https://blog.charm.io/en/blog/the-tiktok-shop-beauty-category-reached-980m-in-q2-2026-heres-how-tiktok-shop-is-turning-viral-videos-into-sales

[9] https://blog.charm.io/en/blog/4-emerging-beauty-trends-on-tiktok-shop-2026

[10] https://www.emarketer.com/content/tiktok-limits-peptide-searches-amid-concerns-over-unapproved-wellness-drugs

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the planned addition of further products to the Company's TikTok Shop storefront; the Company's ability to maintain its storefront and product listings as TikTok's policies evolve; the anticipated benefits of access to TikTok Shop's U.S. buyer base; and the Company's distribution expansion and related growth priorities; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the Company's peptide formulations.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing and other resources to execute its plans; the Company's ability to obtain product-level approvals from TikTok Shop and maintain its storefront and product listings; the continued availability of TikTok Shop in the United States and the Company's continued access to the platform on commercially acceptable terms; the Company's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and TikTok Shop's evolving product, ingredient, content and marketing policies; the ability of the Company's manufacturing and testing partners to produce, test and deliver its products in the quantities and to the quality standards required; the Company's ability to maintain its manufacturing, testing, marketing, e-commerce, fulfillment and distribution arrangements and infrastructure; continued customer demand and market acceptance of the Company's products; and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying third-party market forecasts cited in this news release. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, delays in or failure to obtain TikTok Shop product approvals; restrictions on or disruptions to TikTok Shop's operations in the United States; changes in laws, regulations and regulatory guidance applicable to the Company's products, product claims, marketing activities or social commerce; manufacturing, testing, quality-control, supply, distribution or fulfillment disruptions; disruptions to the Company's e-commerce infrastructure or third-party service arrangements; the risk that customer demand or market acceptance may not meet expectations; competition; insufficient financing or other resources; and adverse general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

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