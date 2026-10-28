Highlights

Chief Scientific Officer Justin Kirkland brings three decades of hands-on peptide synthesis, analytical chemistry and formulation experience to the Company's product platform

The Company's approach centers on synthesis in the United States, an added purification step and independent third-party verification

Science-led development has already delivered the Company's needle-free BPC-157 Recovery Patch, independently tested at 95.5% purity and 2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today highlights the scientific leadership and development approach behind its product platform, led by Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Justin Kirkland.

Three Decades of Peptide Science

Mr. Kirkland is a chemist whose career spans more than thirty years of making peptides. His experience covers natural products, small molecules, peptide synthesis, analytical chemistry and drug formulation for improved bioavailability. He holds a BS in Agronomy and an MS in Biology.

His background shapes how the Company develops every product. The Company's process is built around three questions: how the peptide is made, how its purity is verified, and how it is delivered.

How the Company Approaches Quality

The peptide category has grown quickly, and so has the volume of product sold online with little verification behind it. Mr. Kirkland has spoken publicly about how a peptide can appear clean on a standard lab test but still carry manufacturing residues that the test was never designed to detect.

The Company's approach addresses this directly:

Chemical synthesis performed in the United States, building each peptide one amino acid at a time

An additional purification step designed to remove manufacturing residues

Independent third-party testing using industry standard analytical methods

From Lab to Product

This approach has already produced commercial results. In May 2026, independent UHPLC-DAD testing of the Company's needle-free BPC-157 transdermal patch confirmed 95.5% purity and 2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch. In July 2026, the Company received a 20,000-unit production run, and the patch is now commercially available as the Recovery Patch.

The patch sits alongside the Company's established range of oral capsules and topical formulations, providing customers a choice of format, with needle-free options leading the portfolio.

The Company's scientific work is further supported by its research collaboration with the Drug Development and Innovation Centre at the University of Alberta, which provides access to pharmaceutical testing expertise and facilities.

Justin Kirkland, Chief Scientific Officer of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Thirty years of making peptides teaches you that what is on the label and what is in the product are not always the same thing. Our work starts with the chemistry: how each peptide is built, how it is purified and how it is independently verified. Delivery is the next part of that work. When the science is right, a peptide should fit into someone's day as easily as anything else in their routine, and that is the standard we hold every product to."

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, added:

"Customers and shareholders ask the same question about this category: who is behind the product, and can they prove it. Justin's experience is a big part of our answer. Having someone with his depth of knowledge leading product development means our portfolio is built on verified science, and it gives us a credible foundation as we continue to grow."

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Company's quality and verification approach to its peptide products and the continuation of the Company's research collaboration with the Drug Development and Innovation Centre at the University of Alberta.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain its manufacturing, purification and independent testing processes and the continued availability of third-party testing and research collaboration arrangements. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that manufacturing, purification or testing processes may not perform as expected; reliance on third-party manufacturing and independent testing providers; the risk that the Company's research collaboration with the Drug Development and Innovation Centre at the University of Alberta may not continue or produce expected results; regulatory changes affecting the sale or distribution of the Company's products; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321344