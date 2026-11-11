Movinn A/S: Preliminary financial results for Q3 2026 and raised financial guidance for 2026

Company Announcement no. 87/2026 (November 11, 2026)

Today, 11 November 2026, Movinn A/S publishes preliminary and unaudited financial results for Q3 2026. Simultaneously, Movinn raises its financial guidance for 2026, reflecting a lower vacancy level than assumed in the guidance of 25 August 2026 as well as the first effects of the portfolio adjustments.

This company announcement contains inside information related to preliminary numbers and the updated financial guidance for 2026.

The final Interim Report Q3 2026 will be published as planned on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Preliminary financial results for Q3 2026

DKK million Q3 2026 (preliminary) Q3 2025 YTD 2026 (preliminary) Net revenue 23.1 25.6 64.9 EBITDA 2.4 1.6 1.2 EBIT 1.8 0.3 (0.7)

Net revenue for Q3 2026 wasd DKK 23.1 million, down 9.8% from DKK 25.6 million in Q3 2025. The decline is smaller than the reduction in capacity: the number of units is down 16.7% year-on-year. Average vacancy was 13.2% against 18.2% in Q3 2025.

EBITDA for Q3 2026 was DKK 2.4 million, an improvement of DKK 0.8 million compared to Q3 2025. EBIT was DKK 1.8 million against DKK 0.3 million. Year-to-date, EBITDA was DKK 1.2 million and EBIT dkk (0.7) million.

Vacancy in Q3 was lower than assumed in the guidance of 25 August 2026, and the exits from Odense and Västerås were completed during the quarter.

Updated financial guidance for 2026

DKK million Initial guidance 2026 Guidance 25 August 2026 Updated guidance 2026 Net revenue 86.0 - 89.0 83.0 - 85.0 85.5- 86.5 EBITDA 1.0 - 4.0 (0.5) - 1.5 1.5 - 2.5 EBIT (1.5) - 1.5 (3.0) - (1.0) (1.1) - (0.1)

The guidance implies EBITDA of between DKK 0.3 million and 1.3 million in Q4 2026, against DKK 2.4 million in Q3 2026, reflecting our normal seasonality pattern.

The upgrade rests on three main factors:

Lower vacancy: Vacancy in Q3 was lower than assumed, and secured revenue for Q4 supports a lower vacancy level in our core markets than assumed in August.

Vacancy in Q3 was lower than assumed, and secured revenue for Q4 supports a lower vacancy level in our core markets than assumed in August. Completed exits : Odense and Västerås were exited during Q3, removing there cost drag from Q4.

: Odense and Västerås were exited during Q3, removing there cost drag from Q4. Lower cost base: Cost of sales and staff costs fell by 14.3% and 11.4% respectively in Q3, both faster than revenue.

Contacts

Patrick Blok

CEO, Movinn A/S

pb@movinn.dk

+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark and Sweden, with Copenhagen being the largest and primary market.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".