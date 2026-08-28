Movinn A/S: Movinn reports H1 2026

Company Announcement no. 86/2026 (August 28, 2026)

Today, Movinn publishes its Interim Report for H1 2026. Net revenue was DKK 41.8 million, down 6.4% against a 19.5% reduction in the number of units, while revenue per unit grew by 16.2%. EBITDA was DKK -1.2 million and EBIT DKK -2.5 million, improvements of 28.6% and 40.4% compared to the same period last year. The second quarter of 2026 was EBITDA and EBIT positive.

Financial highlights (DKK '000)



H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Q2 2026 Net revenue 41,811 44,672 (6.4%) 22,015 EBITDA (1,205) (1,688) 28.6% 812 EBIT (2,517) (4,224) 40.4% 157

The revenue decline follows the reduction in capacity: the portfolio is 19.5% smaller while revenue is only 6.4% lower, and revenue per unit grew to tDKK 222 annualised. DKK 1.2 million of the DKK 1.7 million EBIT improvement stems from lower depreciation following the change in depreciation profile implemented at the end of 2025.

Q2 2026 delivered EBITDA of DKK 0.8 million and EBIT of DKK 0.2 million.

A more focused portfolio

Movinn decided in H1 to exit Västerås, a smaller Swedish market that was consistently underperforming. The units are expected to be returned during Q3 2026. The exit from Odense remains expected to be completed at the end of Q3 2026.

Portfolio adjustments continue in Copenhagen. Movinn expects to return 10 underperforming units at the end of 2026 and a further 10 during H1 2027, while new capacity is added in Copenhagen only: 10 newly renovated units onboarded in Q1 were fully operational at the end of H1. Copenhagen remains the largest market and the primary driver of profitability.

Liquidity

At 30 June 2026, Movinn had drawn DKK 4.8 million of its DKK 10 million credit facility, leaving DKK 5.2 million in immediately accessible liquidity.

Full-year guidance for 2026

On 25 August 2026 (company announcement no. 85), Movinn revised its full-year guidance for 2026 to net revenue between DKK 83.0 and 85.0 million, EBITDA of DKK (0.5) - 1.5 million and EBIT of DKK (3.0) - (1.0) million. This guidance is unchanged.

The guidance implies EBITDA of DKK 0.7 to 2.7 million in the second half of the year against DKK -1.2 million in the first half, resting on completion of the exits from Odense and Västerås, a lower level of one-off restructuring costs, and continued commercial progress in the core markets.

CEO Patrick Blok comments:

"We lowered our guidance in August, and posting a loss at the half-year mark is not where we wanted to be. At the same time, Q2 was EBITDA and EBIT positive, and we are carrying a portfolio that is 19.5% smaller but only 6.4% lower in revenue. The underlying trends are moving in the right direction, with both margins and revenue per unit improving, and that is why I am confident we continue to improve EBITDA for the full year."

Presentation of the Interim Report

Movinn is hosting a webinar, presenting the H1 Interim Report on:

1 September 2026, at 13:00 CET.

For registration, click here.

Contacts

Patrick Blok

CEO, Movinn A/S

pb@movinn.dk

+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark and Sweden, with Copenhagen being the largest and primary market.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".