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WKN: A3C68L | ISIN: DK0061555539 | Ticker-Symbol: TZ9
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:04
0,153 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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MOVINN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 16:25 Uhr
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Movinn A/S: Movinn appoints new CFO as part of a planned executive transition

Company Announcement no. 84/2026 (May 20, 2026 at 16:25:00 CEST)

Movinn today announces the appointment of Andreas Bækgaard Thaning as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 June 2026. Founder Jesper Thaning steps down as CFO and continues in an active founder capacity and on the Board of Directors.

Movinn today announces that Chairman Jacob Holm and the Board of Directors has appointed Andreas Bækgaard Thaning as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 June 2026. Andreas joins the Executive Management from his current position as Head of Finance at Movinn.

In connection with the appointment, Founder and current CFO Jesper Thaning, will transition out of the CFO role and continue in an active founder capacity, with continued day-to-day involvement in Movinn and his seat in the Board of Directors. Jesper has served as CFO since 2021 and remains Movinn's largest shareholder.

The appointment reflects a planned transition in Movinn's management setup as the Company enters its next phase with serviced apartment units across key markets in Denmark and Sweden, the 22-unit Hotel TwentySix in Malmö, and the 95-unit aparthotel at Amager in Copenhagen, scheduled to open in mid-2027.

Andreas has led Movinn's finance function as Head of Finance and has been an important part of the Company's financial planning, reporting and investor relations work. As CFO, he will assume full responsibility for finance, controlling, FP&A and investor relations.

CEO Patrick Blok, comments:

"Since joining the team, Andreas has strengthened our finance section in multiple areas and appointing him CFO is the natural next step - both for him and for Movinn. Andreas knows the business inside out and there is no better fit, in my opinion, as we continue to scale the business and prepare for the opening of our Amager apartment hotel. So, I am happy.
I am also happy that Jesper continues to be actively involved in Movinn in his founder capacity. Jesper's commercial knowhow and operational experience remain a cornerstone of how we build and grow Movinn, and the combination of Jesper's perspective and Andreas' specialized skillset in finance, gives us a stronger platform to execute on our profitability and growth ambitions".

About Andreas Bækgaard Thaning
Andreas Bækgaard Thaning holds a BSc in Organizational Communication, a Graduate Diploma (HD) in Accounting and Financial Management, and a MSc in Auditing (cand.merc.aud.), all from Copenhagen Business School (CBS).
He began his career in audit at PwC before joining Movinn in August 2024, where he most recently served as Head of Finance. In that role, he has led the Company's financial planning, reporting and controlling activities.

Contacts
Patrick Blok
CEO, Movinn A/S
pb@movinn.dk
+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Advisor
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille Friis Andersen
https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/
+45 30 93 18 87

About Us
About Movinn
Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.
Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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