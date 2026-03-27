Movinn A/S: Movinn publishes Annual Report for 2025

Company Announcement no. 80/2026 (March 27, 2026 at 08:00:00 CET)

Today, Movinn publishes its Annual Report for 2025. Revenue met guidance, while EBITDA and EBIT fell short. The priority for 2026 is a leaner, more focused operation and improved earnings.

Financial results for 2025

DKK million Financial results - 2026 Revenue 92.3 EBITDA (1.6) EBIT (6.2)

Revenue of DKK 92.3 came in withing the guided range. EBITDA and EBIT fell below guidance, primarily driven by weak performance in secondary markets and one-off costs related to portfolio optmisation (DKK 0.7 million).

Financial guidance for 2026

DKK million Financial guidance - 2026 Revenue 86.0 - 89.0 EBITDA 1.0 - 4.0 EBIT (1.5) - 1.5

CEO Patrick Blok comments:

"2025 was not a satisfactory year. We are accepting lower revenue in the short term to build a more resilient business. Fewer markets, better execution. We are already seeing improved margins in 2026, and with the Copenhagen aparthotel opening in 2027, the path to strong earnings is clear".

Contacts

Patrick Blok

CEO, Movinn A/S

pb@movinn.dk

+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".