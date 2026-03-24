Movinn A/S: Preliminary financial results for 2025 and financial guidance for 2026

This company announcement contains inside information regarding Movinn A/S' preliminary and unaudited financial results for the full year 2025, which deviate from the company's previously communicated financial guidance, and the company's financial guidance fo the full year 2026.

Company Announcement no. 79/2026 (March 24, 2026 at 17:17:00 CET)

Today, 24 March 2026, Movinn A/S publishes preliminary and unaudited financial results for 2025, which deviate from the company's previously communicated guidance. Simultanously, Movinn issues its financial guidance for 2026, reflecting a year of execution and transition as the company sharpens its focus on core markets.

The final audited annual report for 2025 will be published as planned on Friday, 27 March 2026.

Preliminary financial results 2025

DKK million Guidance 2025 Preliminary 2025 Variance Revenue 91.0 - 93.0 92.3 Within guidance EBITDA 0.0 - 2.0 (1.6) Below guidance EBIT (5.0) - (3.0) (6.2) Below guidance

All figures are preliminary and unaudited. Final audited figures will be published in the annual report on 27 March 2026.

Revenue of DKK 92.3 million came in within the guided range, in line with the company's expectations for top-line development. EBITDA and EBIT, however, landed below guidance, primarily driven by weak performance in secondary markets and one-off costs related to portfolio optimisation.

FInancial guidance for 2026

DKK million Guidance 2026 Revenue 86.0 - 89.0 EBITDA 1.0 - 4.0 EBIT (1.5) - 1.5

The guidance incorporates one-off costs related to the previously announced downscaling of units, which will be gradually carried out during 2026 (DKK 0.3 million).

A year of execution and transition

The guidance reflects a deliberate strategic choice to prioritise margin improvement over top-line growth. In the short term, portfolio optimisation is expected to result in lower revenue, while margins and earnings are expected to improve already during 2026 as the benefits of a leaner and more focused operation come through.

While we provide our best estimate for 2026, our guidance remains subject to revision as macroeconomic developments - including geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility, and other external factors - continue to unfold throughout the year, potentially impacting our large corporate clients and, in turn, the demand for our services.

"We are making a conscious choice to accept lower revenue in the very short term in order to build a more resilient business. By concentrating on fewer, larger markets, we are already seeing improved margins in 2026, and with the aparthotel in Copenhagen coming in 2027, we have a clear path to significantly stronger earnings and revenue growth going forward", says CEO Patrick Blok.

Contacts

Patrick Blok

CEO, Movinn A/S

pb@movinn.dk

+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".