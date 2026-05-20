Movinn A/S: Business transacted at the Annual General Meeting 20 May 2026

Company Announcement no. 83/2026 (May 20, 2026 at 15:55:00 CEST)

Copenhagen, Denmark - On 20 May 2026 at 14.00 (CEST), Movinn held its annual general meeting. The annual general meeting was held physically at the Company's address: Movinn A/S, Orient Plads 1A, 2150 Nordhavn.

The Chairman of the Board said welcome and Founder & CFO Jesper Thaning was appointed as chairman ("dirigent") of the annual general meeting.

The agenda was as follows:

The Board of Directors' report on the activities of the Company during the past financial year Adoption of the Annual Report Resolution on distribution of profit or loss recorded in the Annual Report adopted by the Annual General Meeting Discharge for the Board of Directors and the executive management Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year Appointment of members of the Board of Directors Appointment of auditor Any proposals from the Board of Directors and / or shareholders Any other business

Item 1 - The Board of Directors' report on the activities of the Company during the past financial year

The Chairman of the Board presented his Chairmans statement on the past financial year. The report was taken into account/noted.

The Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Blok, presented a more detailed report on the Company's long-term strategy and current focus points.

Item 2 - Adoption of the Annual Report

The Annual Report 2025 was presented by the CEO.

The Annual Report was approved.

Item 3 - Resolution on distribution of profit or loss recorded in the Annual Report adopted by the Annal General Meeting

The Board of Directors had proposed to dispose of the profit / loss for the year as stated in the annual report.

The proposal was adopted.

Item 4 - Discharge for the Board of Directors and the executive management

The Board of Directors had proposed to grant discharge to the Board of Directors and the executive management.

The proposal was adopted.

Item 5 - Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year

The Chairman of the General Meeting explained the remuneration proposed to the Board of Directors of DKK 75,000 to each member, save from Christian Dalum and Jesper Thaning and DKK 150,000 for the Chairman of the Board. The remuneration is unchanged from 2025.

There was an opportunity to ask questions, after which approval of the remuneration was put to vote.

The proposal was adopted.

Item 6 - Appointment of members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors had proposed to re-elect Jacob Erik Holm, Christian Dalum, Jesper Thaning and Christian Fredensborg Jakobsen as members of the board.

The proposal was adopted.

At the General Meeting, information was presented on both the board's and the executive management's other leadership roles.

Item 7 - Appointment of auditor

The Board of Directors had proposed to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor.

The propose was adopted.

Item 8 - Any proposals from the Board of Directors and / or shareholders

There was nothing further from the Board of Directors nor the shareholders.

item 9 - Any other business

The Board of Directors had proposed to authorize the chairman of the annual general meeting, Jesper Thaning, with the right of substitution to apply for registration of adopted proposals with the Danish Business Authority.

Contacts

Patrick Blok

CEO, Movinn A/S

pb@movinn.dk

+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".