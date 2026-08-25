Movinn A/S: Preliminary financial results for H1 2026 and financial guidance for 2026

This company announcement contains inside information regarding Movinn A/S' preliminary and unaudited financial results for the first half of 2026, and the company's updated financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Company Announcement no. 85/2026 (August 25, 2026)

Today, 25 August 2026, Movinn A/S publishes preliminary and unaudited financial results for 2026. Simultanously, Movinn issues its updated financial guidance for 2026, reflecting a higher occupancy level than expected in the original guidance as well as the decision made in Q2 to exit the small secondary Swedish market, Västerås.

The final Interim Report H1 2026 will be published as planned on Friday, 28 August 2026.

Preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026

DKK million H1 2026 (preliminary) Q2 2026 (preliminary) Revenue 41.8 22,015 EBITDA (1.2) 812 EBIT (2.5) 157

Net revenue for H1 2026 was 41.8 million, down 6.4% from DKK 44.7 million in H1 2025. The decline is a consequence of the strategy and is smaller than the underlying reduction in capacity: the number of units is down 19.5% year-on-year. EBITDA was -1.2 million, an improvement of DKK 0.5 million compared to H1 2025.

In the second quarter of 2026, Movinn delivered a net revenue of DKK 22.0 million, EBITDA of DKK 0.8 million and EBIT of DKK 0.2 million.

Two factors held H1 back relative to the assumptions in the initial 2026 guidance. Vacancy in the first half of the year has been higher than expectations, and the exits from Odense and Västerås has carried higher costs than expected and has had a bigger effect on vacancy levels than expected.

Updated financial guidance for 2026

DKK million initial guidance 2026 Updated guidance 2026 Revenue 86.0 - 89.0 83.0 - 85.0 EBITDA 1.0 - 4.0 (0.5) - 1.5 EBIT (1.5) - 1.5 (3.0) - (1.0)

The revenue range has been lowered as a whole, reflecting higher vacancy levels as well as the decision made in Q2 2026 to also exit Västerås, a smaller secondary Swedish market.

The guidance implies EBITDA of between DKK 0.7 and 2.7 million in the second half of the year, against DKK -1,2 million in the first half.

The step-up rests on three main factors:

Completion of exits: Odense and Västerås are expected to be completed during Q3 2026, removing their cost drag from the run rate for the remainder of the year.

Odense and Västerås are expected to be completed during Q3 2026, removing their cost drag from the run rate for the remainder of the year. Less one-off restructuring costs: The costs related to the restructuring of our portfolio and organisation carried in H1 2026 are not expected to recur at the same level.

The costs related to the restructuring of our portfolio and organisation carried in H1 2026 are not expected to recur at the same level. Occupancy: Secured revenue for the coming months supports an improvement on the H1 vacancy levels in our core markets.

Contacts

Patrick Blok

CEO, Movinn A/S

pb@movinn.dk

+45 28 94 08 79

Certified Advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/

+45 30 93 18 87

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".