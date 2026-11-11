

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment improved slightly on Wednesday even as global markets digested the disappointing inflation readings from the U.S. on Tuesday. Gains in tech shares, particularly CoreWeave boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European markets are also trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index extended gains amidst expectations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil benchmarks rebounded amidst U.S.-Iran tensions. Gold rallied. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,267.70, up 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,579.80, up 0.78% Germany's DAX at 26,498.67, up 0.41% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,779.40, up 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 8,304.22, up 0.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,364.15, up 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 61,316.00, up 1.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,153.20, up 0.27% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,680.64, up 0.46% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,315.92, down 0.98% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,375.36, up 2.60%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.45, up 0.22% EUR/USD at 1.1137, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.3324, down 0.12% USD/JPY at 158.96, up 0.13% USD/CHF at 0.8288, up 0.40% AUD/USD at 0.6865, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.009%, up 0.50% Germany at 3.3044%, down 0.09% France at 4.759%, down 0.63% U.K. at 5.2107%, down 0.34% Japan at 2.794%, up 4.61%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $93.39, up 2.1% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $87.19, up 1.34% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,058.52, up 0.70% Silver Futures (Dec) at $52.94, up 3.35%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,704.48, down 0.60% Ethereum at $2,053.98, down 1.68% BNB at $678.94, down 1.25% XRP at $1.06, down 2.17% Solana at $83.38, down 1.19%



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