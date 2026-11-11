

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SI, SINGF) on Wednesday reported a rise in its second-quarter earnings, driven by strong passenger and cargo yields despite high fuel costs.



The company's earnings for the quarter totaled S$209.7 million, or S$0.066 per share, compared to S$52.4 million, or S$0.017 per share, last year.



Operating profit rose 16.3 percent, to S$463.7 million from S$398.4 million year ago.



EBITDA for the quarter was S$1.070 billion, higher than the year-ago figure of S$0.840 billion. EBITDA Margin for the quarter was 19.2 percent.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to S$5.583 billion from S$4.885 billion the prior year.



Passenger-flown revenue increased 15 percent, S$4.513 billion, supported by 12.2 percent yield growth and 2.3 percent higher passenger carriage.



Cargo revenue grew 26.9 percent, to S$686 million. The cargo yields were 22.3 percent higher, with loads increasing 3.9 percent.



Singapore Airlines's shares closed Wednesday on the SES at S$7.17, up 0.42 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News