

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The global energy transition took center stage on the second day of UN Climate Conference, as countries explored how to move away from fossil fuels, accelerate clean energy and overcome financial and infrastructure barriers standing in the way.



Three years after countries agreed in Dubai to transition away from coal, oil and gas, Brazil presented a roadmap aimed at turning that promise into reality.



Brazil's roadmap seeks to turn the global commitment to move away from fossil fuels into national plans.



The challenge looks different from one country to another. Oil and gas producers must prepare for declining revenues and changes to jobs and industries, while countries dependent on imported fuels need to develop alternatives that can reduce their exposure to volatile energy markets.



Both face the difficult task of securing the investment, infrastructure and international support needed to make the transition possible.



Ana Toni, CEO of Brazil's COP30 Presidency, said the roadmap examines three interconnected challenges: fossil fuel demand, production and supply, and the economic consequences of moving away from them.



The roadmap was one of several energy initiatives showcased Tuesday.



COP31 host Turkey presented its own ambition: to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption from more than 20 per cent today to 35 per cent by 2035.



The 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge sounds technical, but the idea is familiar: more electric buses instead of diesel, more homes heated without gas, and more factories running on electricity.



To deliver its full climate benefits, the power must increasingly come from clean sources.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to produce national plans with clear timelines and financing needs, and to demonstrate measurable progress by 2028.



Since the current escalation in the Middle East began, the European Union alone has paid more than €100 billion in additional fossil fuel import costs, he said, while petrol and diesel prices have surged across 130 countries.



'Changing suppliers will not eliminate this exposure. Disruption anywhere drives up prices everywhere.'



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