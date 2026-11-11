Casio America, Inc.: Casio And A.p.c. Return With New Casio Vintage Collaboration Watches

The AQ240EAC-3A and AQ240EGAC-9A pair a retro analog-digital design with A.P.C.'s minimalist style, accompanied by a short film celebrating the art of slowing down

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. today announced that A.P.C. and Casio are back together for a new A.P.C. Interaction, the French label's ongoing collaboration series, adding two watches to the CASIO VINTAGE line: the AQ240EAC-3A and the AQ240EGAC-9A.

Both watches are based on the AQ240, an analog-digital model that pairs a retro look with easy reading. The case is a rounded square, and the dial is sunray-finished. The result is discreet and practical, just as A.P.C. likes it. The A.P.C. logo appears on the dial and on the buckle, and the guitar and dagger are engraved on the case back.

The watch comes in a gold or silver tone with a deep dark green dial. Each version pairs particularly well with minimalist wardrobes and denim.

This Interaction is about the nature of time. A.P.C. and Casio release a film by Kersti Jan Werdal that celebrates the will to slow down. Called "A Day with A.P.C. and Casio," it follows a day through hands and wrists, with the time printed in the corner of each frame. At 10:50 a.m., a finger points at a fish on ice. At 12:55 p.m., a hand reaches into a drawer of silverware. At 1:55 p.m., a wrist rests on a payment terminal. At 2:15 p.m., a hand picks a red fruit among figs. At 3 p.m., two wrists share a café table. The gold and silver watches take turns, and the day ends at 3:50 p.m. on the silver one, as a sleeve is pulled back.

Availability

The AQ240EAC-3A and AQ240EGAC-9A will be available at casio.com, G-SHOCK and A.P.C. stores.

AQ240EAC-3A (Silver/Green), $110

AQ240EGAC-9A (Gold), $135

ABOUT CASIO WATCHES

CASIO came to watchmaking with a simple belief: a great watch should be for everyone. Since the Casiotron in 1974, Casio has provided precision people can trust. Casio watches remain timeless classics that are as much about personal style as function with slim analog and digital silhouettes. Casio means enhanced elegance in resin, metals, colors, and case sizes, designed to move its wearer from work week to weekend. A Casio is a statement that belongs on every wrist. Shop casio.com/us

ABOUT A.P.C.

Founded by Jean Touitou in 1987, A.P.C. is a French clothing brand renowned worldwide for the creativity, authenticity and durability of its products. The name A.P.C. is first associated with raw denim, and the brand also makes clothing and accessories for women and men who look for a style that shows their personality.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.