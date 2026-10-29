Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Stuttgart
28.10.26 | 21:55
13,090 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,08013,39028.10.
13,09013,41028.10.
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 02:06 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Lightweight Mechanical Watch with Excellent Readability

Casio to Release Lightweight Mechanical Watch with Excellent Readability

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the release of the CMK-100, a lightweight mechanical timepiece with excellent readability. Combining comfort and practicality, the watch is suitable for a variety of occasions, from everyday use to business settings.

The new CMK-100, powered by an automatic movement, is designed for practicality in day-to-day life, with a lightweight construction and excellent readability. Developed in response to growing demand for mechanical watches, the watch is a handsome accompaniment to daily living.

The case is made with lightweight titanium, providing a comfortable fit even during extended wear. The case and bezel feature a hairline finish that gives the metal a refined appearance. A matte texture on the dial minimizes reflected light to ensure the time is easy to read. Raised indexes with multiple layers of phosphorescent paint create a strong contrast against the dial, ensuring excellent readability in the dark and in a wide range of other light conditions.

With 10-bar water resistance, the CMK-100 is well suited for everyday use and outdoor activities alike. It is powered by a Made-in-Japan automatic movement.

Guided by the Casio Purpose - "Through the power to put wonder at hand, bring new levels of joy to lives one by one" - Casio has brought new value to the world in its timepiece business. Looking ahead, the company will continue to go beyond the practical function of timekeeping in watches, offering diverse functions and distinctive designs that deliver new joys of watch-wearing and thrills of discovery.

Model

Dial

Band

CMK-100TD-1A

Black

Titanium

CMK-100TC-1A

Black

Nylon

CMK-100TCC-8A

Gray

Nylon

CMK-100TL-1A

Black

Leather

CMK-100TCL-5A

Brown

Leather

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-lightweight-mechanical-watch-with-excellent-readability-302921631.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.