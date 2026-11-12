

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (6952.T), the Japanese manufacturer of consumer electronic products, Thursday reported higher earnings for the first half compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2026-27.



Half yearly earnings surged 106.5 percent to ¥16.63 billion or ¥74.96 basic earnings per share from ¥8.05 billion or ¥35.30 basic earnings per share last year.



Operating profit jumped 153.1 percent to ¥24.02 billion from ¥9.5 billion previous year, reflecting a ¥4.2 billion loss in adjustment, with an operating profit margin of 15.2 percent.



Revenue grew 18.7 percent to ¥157.50 billion from ¥132.65 billion prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects ¥310 billion in revenue, an increase of 12.2 percent from a year ago. Previously, it expected revenue of ¥300 billion. Casio Computer now anticipates ¥27 billion or ¥122.36 basic earnings per share, showing an increase of 48.1 percent from reported values over a year ago. The prior guidance was ¥23.5 billion or ¥106.50 basic earnings per share.



Today, shares closed at ¥2053, down 0.48% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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