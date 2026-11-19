

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Digital Watch Giant, Casio America (6952.T) announced the launch of the GM2110HDN-8A, a new shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch created in collaboration with HIDDEN.



HIDDEN is a global lifestyle brand focused on art, technology, design and culture, drawing inspiration from street culture and the 1990s and 2000s.



The new GM2110HDN is based on G-SHOCK's GM2110 series and features a silver finish with green accents at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions, along with HIDDEN's 'h' logo on the inset dial.



The buckle and case back feature engraved Statue of Liberty designs, while the special packaging reflects the brand's distinctive style.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares closed Thursday's trading 1.41 percent up at 2,054.50 yen.



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