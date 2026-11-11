OneMeta Provides Real-Time AI Translation for 2026 G20 Interfaith Forum Summit

Technology supports multilingual communication among international participants at the Global Summit gathering

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI), a provider of AI-powered multilingual and ADA communication technology, announced that its translation software was used during the 2026 G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) Annual Summit, held October 15-17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The gathering brought together religious leaders, policymakers, and scholars from around the world to address global challenges, including artificial intelligence, religious freedom, and peacebuilding.

The G20 Interfaith Forum brings together representatives of different religious traditions to develop policy recommendations that inform the broader G20 process. With participants representing numerous countries and faith communities, multilingual communication plays an important role in making these discussions accessible.

OneMeta provided its Verbum translation technology to support live speaker sessions and meetings at the IF20 Summit, allowing participants from different countries and religious traditions to follow discussions in their preferred languages. The platform uses AI-powered speech recognition and translation to interpret spoken conversations in near real time, helping participants understand presentations and engage in discussions without waiting for traditional interpretation services.

"Bringing people of different faiths and backgrounds together is central to what we do at the G20 Interfaith Forum," said Stephen LeFevre. "When participants can communicate in their own languages, it makes those exchanges more meaningful and allows more voices to be part of the discussion. OneMeta's technology helped us make that possible at this year's summit."

OneMeta's technology supports real-time translation and transcription across more than 140 languages and dialects. Beyond international conferences, the platform is designed for use in business, government, healthcare and other settings where people need to communicate across languages.

"International conferences are a natural setting for real-time translation and transcription because participants need to understand one another as conversations happen, including ADA support" said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta. "Our work with IF20 shows how this technology can be used in a live event environment, and we see similar needs across businesses and public service organizations that communicate with people in multiple languages."

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About the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20)

The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) brings together religious leaders, policymakers, scholars, and civil society representatives from around the world to develop policy recommendations addressing global challenges. Working alongside the broader G20 process, IF20 promotes collaboration across religious traditions to advance human dignity, religious freedom, peacebuilding, and sustainable development. Its annual summit convenes international participants to explore how faith communities can contribute to public policy and the common good. Learn more at www.g20interfaith.org

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company developing AI-powered translation and interpretation technology. Its products support near-real-time spoken and written communication across more than 140 languages and dialects for businesses, government agencies, and other organizations.

For more information, visit www.onemeta.ai .

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SOURCE: OneMeta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-provides-real-time-ai-translation-for-2026-g20-interfaith-1249834