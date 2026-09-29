OneMeta AI: OneMeta Expands VerbumCall to Amazon Connect, Targeting Q1 2027 Readiness

VerbumCall integration is in development, with Q1 2027 targeted for readiness; AWS for Startups is supporting the work.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI) ("OneMeta" or the "Company") today announced it is building an integration of its VerbumCall real-time translation technology into the Amazon Connect contact center platform, with readiness targeted for Q1 2027. Development is underway, and the effort is supported by the Company's participation in AWS for Startups, an engagement introduced through OneMeta's existing NVIDIA relationship.

The Amazon Connect integration is intended to extend VerbumCall's real-time, multilingual translation capability into one of the largest CCaaS platforms in the market. The Q1 2027 target is a Company development goal and is not a committed delivery date.

AWS for Startups support

As part of the AWS for Startups engagement, setup of the Company's AWS infrastructure is underway with implementation partner Craftech.

"We're building the Amazon Connect integration now, and we're targeting Q1 2027 for readiness," said Dayanna Rojas, Head of Technology at OneMeta. "AWS for Startups, which came to us through our NVIDIA relationship, is supporting that work. There are credit tiers we're qualifying for on the AWS side, but the focus is the integration itself."

This press release was approved by Amazon for Startups

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's VerbumSuite products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects, built to SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance standards.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. References to the Amazon Connect integration, the targeted Q1 2027 readiness date, and the $100,000 and $200,000 potential AWS credit tiers are forward-looking and reflect the Company's current expectations only. None of the credit amounts referenced in this release have been confirmed, awarded, or guaranteed by AWS, and the Q1 2027 date is a target, not a committed delivery date. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including whether AWS approves the additional credits or integration described, changes in program terms or eligibility, and the pace of implementation and development work. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-expands-verbumcall-to-amazon-connect-targeting-q1-2027-re-1228510