ShelfieTech Announces Expansion Agreement for Its Next-Generation AI Retail Intelligence Platform

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / ShelfieTech Ltd. (CSE:SHLF)(OTCQB:SHLFF) ("ShelfieTech" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Aspect Information Systems Ltd., has entered into a recurring SaaS agreement with B-Good, an Israeli fashion retail chain, an existing customer, for the purchase of the Company's previously announced new AI-powered retail software platform. The agreement runs on an ongoing basis.

Yakov Rahmani, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B-Good, commented:

"At B-Good, we are committed to making quality, affordable fashion accessible to families while continuously improving the way we serve our customers. Expanding our partnership with ShelfieTech is a natural next step in our ongoing investment in smarter retail operations. We expect the new platform to give our teams clearer insights into inventory, customer needs and pricing decisions, helping us operate more efficiently and deliver an even better shopping experience. This investment reflects B-Good's commitment to innovation, operational excellence and long-term customer value."

Bentsur Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of ShelfieTech, said:

"This agreement marks an important milestone in bringing our next-generation platform to market. Deepening our work with an existing customer demonstrates the opportunity to introduce new AI-powered capabilities to retailers that already know and rely on our solutions.

"We believe this platform can become a meaningful growth engine for ShelfieTech. Our strategy is to build on our existing customer relationships, broaden adoption of the platform and pursue new customers through a scalable recurring SaaS model. Beyond software, our ambition is to build ShelfieTech into a leading global retail data company. By connecting fragmented retail data and developing new intelligence capabilities, we aim to create a foundation for future data products and monetization opportunities. This agreement moves us closer to this longer-term vision."

About B-Good

B-Good is an established Israeli fashion retail chain offering accessible, everyday apparel and footwear for the whole family. Known for its focus on value, quality and a convenient shopping experience, B-Good serves customers through its nationwide store network and online retail channel.

About ShelfieTech Ltd.

ShelfieTech is an AI-driven retail intelligence company transforming data into actionable insights and measurable business results. By combining advanced BI, predictive analytics, and AI-powered execution, ShelfieTech empowers retailers to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and drive profitability.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: shelfietech.com

Disclaimers

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith.

However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect on actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts

John Gildea

VP Corporate Communication

+353868238177

John@shelfietech.com

SOURCE: ShelfieTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shelfietech-announces-expansion-agreement-for-its-next-generation-1249824