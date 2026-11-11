Original-Research: Vidac Pharma Holding Plc - from Sphene Capital GmbH



11.11.2026 / 16:36 CET/CEST

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Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Vidac Pharma Holding Plc Company Name: Vidac Pharma Holding Plc ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 Reason for the research: Update Report Recommendation: Buy from: 11.11.2026 Target price: EUR 3.80 (previously: EUR 4.20) Target price on sight of: 36 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Phase 2b results support further clinical development of VDA-1102 Vidac Pharma has published topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial investigating its lead drug candidate VDA-1102 in patients with rapidly proliferating actinic keratosis (AK). In stark contrast to the prevailing market perception, we consider the results to be highly encouraging from a biological and clinical-development perspective. The most relevant finding concerns the change in the proportion of marker lesions classified as modified PRO Score Grade III, representing the most pronounced basal proliferation pattern within the study's classification system. In the VDA-1102 treatment group, the proportion of evaluable patients presenting Grade III lesions decreased from 76.9% at baseline to 37.5% after twelve weeks (-39.4 pp), while the corresponding proportion in the placebo group declined only marginally, from 46.2% to 44.4% (-1.8 pp). These observations suggest a potentially meaningful treatment-associated reduction in abnormal epidermal proliferation. However, the relatively small patient population and differences in baseline disease severity limit the statistical interpretation of the findings, therefore the forthcoming full clinical study report will represent the next critical evidence milestone for Vidac Pharma. We maintain our Buy recommendation while revising our sum-of-the-parts-based price target to EUR 3.80 per share from EUR 4.20 previously, reflecting our adjusted assessment of the company's development prospects and associated risks.



You can download the research here: VidacPharma_UpdateReport20261111_english



Contact for questions:

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



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