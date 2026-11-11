

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN Human Rights Council expressed regret at the 'continued non-cooperation' of the United States with the universal periodic review mechanism, after the Government declined to take part in its scheduled review for the second time in a week.



The US review had originally been set for 2025 November 7. After the country did not participate, it was rescheduled for Tuesday, but the US failed to comply again.



Under the Universal Periodic Review, or UPR, every Member State, whatever its size or influence, appears before its peers in Geneva about once every four and a half years.



It presents a report on its human rights record, answers questions, and receives recommendations from other countries.



In a decision adopted in Geneva, the council called on Washington to 'resume its cooperation with the universal periodic review mechanism' and rescheduled the review for its next Working Group session, during 2027 January 18-29.



The 47-member council adopted a consensus decision, urging its president to continue diplomatic efforts.



The United States is the first UN member state to completely boycott and refuse participation in a UPR cycle without submitting a national report.



The U.S. government, under the Trump administration, had already withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council.



The UN Human Rights Councils an 'irredeemable body' that makes a 'mockery of human rights' and pushes anti-American rhetoric, according to the State Department.



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