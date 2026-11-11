Magna International Inc.: Magna Outlines Path to Turn Enterprise Strength into Lasting Value at Investor Day

Growth supported by largely booked business, increasing vehicle content and a broader global customer base

Data, automation and AI expected to accelerate operational improvements and support continued margin expansion

Disciplined capital allocation supports investment for growth while continuing to return capital to shareholders





AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) earlier today held its 2026 Investor Day, The Power of Magna: Turning Enterprise Strength into Lasting Value, in New York City. At the event, the company detailed how it plans to deliver above-market organic sales growth and continued margin expansion through 2030, supported by largely booked business, deeper customer relationships, operational improvements and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's new 2030 targets are compelling and include organic sales growth of 2-4% above market, Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of at least 200 basis points, and Adjusted EPS growth of 15% or more.

"Our strategy is clear, and it's working," said Swamy Kotagiri, Chief Executive Officer at Magna. "We're confident in our growth outlook, supported by a significant level of booked business through 2028, a long runway for continued margin expansion and a balance sheet that gives us flexibility. Today was about showing investors how those pieces fit together and why we're confident in the targets we've set."

Growth That's Already Taking Shape

Magna's growth builds on capabilities and customer relationships already in place. Strong launch performance and quality open the door for Magna's broader capabilities, expanding into additional product areas on platforms it already supplies. On one long-running SUV program, for example, Magna has increased content per vehicle from approximately $900 in 2010 to $4,800 today.

Magna is also broadening its customer base. Its consolidated sales in China have risen from approximately $500 million in 2010 to nearly $5 billion in 2025, with China-based automakers increasing from less than 20% to about 60% of Magna's sales in the region. Magna is also supporting these customers as they expand into new regions.

Beyond its core automotive business, Magna also sees opportunities to selectively apply its manufacturing and engineering capabilities across a range of adjacent mobility and industrial markets, from established areas such as commercial vehicles to newer opportunities in warehousing, data centers and more.

Margin Expansion in the Early Innings

Magna is on track to expand Adjusted EBIT margin by approximately 190 basis points¹ from 2022 through 2026. Building on that progress, the company sees further margin opportunity through the Magna Business System and the expanded use of data connectivity, automation and AI, which it expects to deploy across facilities representing approximately 70% of its sales by 2029.

The Magna Business System provides a consistent approach to continuous improvement across the enterprise, helping Magna learn from what works, standardize proven practices and scale them more broadly.

"What we've delivered so far came from thousands of improvements made across our enterprise every day," Kotagiri said. "Connecting our data and scaling what works lets us capture those gains faster and more consistently across the entire company."

Disciplined Capital, Returned to Shareholders

Magna is on pace to generate approximately $5 billion¹ of free cash flow over the 2022-2026 period, while returning about $5.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company expects even greater free cash flow over the 2027-2030 period.

Magna recently completed its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) share buyback authorization approved in November 2025, with over 25 million shares repurchased over the past 12 months. It also renewed its NCIB earlier this month and intends to fully complete the repurchase of almost 26 million shares over the next 12 months.

"Our approach to capital allocation hasn't changed," said Phil Fracassa, Chief Financial Officer at Magna. "We invest where we can earn strong returns and return excess capital to shareholders, while keeping the balance sheet strong. As margins expand and earnings grow, that formula becomes even more powerful."

A replay of Magna's 2026 Investor Day webcast, presentation materials and supporting videos will be available at www.magna.com/company/investors.

¹Adjusted EBIT margin expansion and free cash flow from 2022 through 2026 are based on the midpoint of updated Outlook range disclosed on October 30, 2026.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we also use Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. We believe the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful in analysis of the Company's financial position, results and targets. In particular, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Management also believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash to maintain operations and repay its debt. Please refer to our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position for three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026, as well as our press release dated October 30, 2026 for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company's related financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any such forward-looking statements are intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding our future plans, strategic objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other statements that are not recitations of historical fact. We use words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "intend", "plan", "aim", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "potential", "estimate", "target" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as at November 11, 2026, and are subject to change after that date.

The following table identifies the material forward-looking statements contained in this document, together with the material potential risks that we currently believe could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers should also consider all of the risk factors which follow below the table:

Material Forward-Looking Statement Material Potential Risks Related to Applicable Forward-Looking Statement Light Vehicle Production

Light vehicle sales levels, including due to:

- A decline in consumer confidence

- Economic uncertainty

- Elevated interest rates and availability of consumer credit

- Deteriorating vehicle affordability

- A decline in consumer confidence - Economic uncertainty - Elevated interest rates and availability of consumer credit - Deteriorating vehicle affordability Tariffs and/or other actions that erode free trade agreements

Production deferrals, cancellations and volume reductions

Production and supply disruptions

Commodities prices

Availability and relative cost of skilled labour Total Sales

Organic Sales GoM

Sales Mix

Segment Sales Same risks as for Light Vehicle Production above

Alignment of our product mix with production demand

Supply disruptions, including as a result of semiconductor and memory (DRAM) chip shortages

Customer concentration and growth in adjacent markets

Pace of EV adoption, including North American electric vehicle program deferrals, cancellations and volume reductions

Shifts in market shares among OEMs, vehicles and/or vehicle segments

Shifts in consumer "take rates" for products we sell

Relative currency values Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT Margin Expansion

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow Conversion Same risks as for Total Sales and Segment Sales above

Execution of critical program launches

Operational underperformance

Product warranty/recall risks

Production inefficiencies

Unmitigated incremental tariff costs

Restructuring costs and/or impairment charges

Inflation

Ability to secure cost recoveries

Price concessions

Commodity cost volatility

Scrap steel price volatility Equity Income

ROIC Same risks as Adjusted EBIT Margin above

Risks related to conducting business through joint ventures

Risks of doing business in foreign markets

Legal and regulatory proceedings

Changes in law Share Repurchases

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding Same risks impacting Free Cash Flow above

Ability to repurchase shares for cancellation, including due to normal course issuer bid rules, trading blackouts, and other factors

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. While we believe we have a reasonable basis for making any such forward-looking statements, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes. In addition to the factors in the table above, whether actual results and developments conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, including, without limitation:

Macroeconomic, Geopolitical and Other Risks

geopolitical crises and military conflicts;

threats to free trade agreements;

international trade disputes;

planning and forecasting challenges;

interest rates and availability of consumer credit;

Risks Related to the Automotive Industry

pace of EV adoption;

North American EV program deferrals, cancellations and volume reductions;

economic cyclicality;

regional production volumes;

deteriorating vehicle affordability;

intense competition;

Strategic Risks

evolution of the vehicle;

evolving business risk profile;

technology and innovation;

investments in mobility and technology companies;

Customer-Related Risks

customer concentration;

market shifts;

evolving OEM competitive landscape;

dependence on outsourcing;

consumer take rate shifts;

nature of customer blanket purchase orders;

potential OEM production-related disruptions;

Supply Chain Risks

supply chain disruptions;

regional energy supply and pricing;

financial condition of supply base;

supplier claims; Manufacturing/Operational Risks product launch;

operational underperformance;

restructuring costs;

impairments;

skilled labour attraction/retention; Pricing Risks

quote/pricing assumptions;

customer pricing pressure/contractual arrangements;

commodity price volatility;

scrap steel/aluminum price volatility; Warranty/Recall Risks

repair/replacement costs;

warranty provisions;

product liability; IT Security/Cybersecurity Risks

IT/cybersecurity breach;

product cybersecurity breach;

risks related to the use of artificial intelligence; Merger and Acquisition Risks

inherent merger and acquisition risks;

acquisition integration and synergies; Other Business Risks

joint ventures;

intellectual property;

risks of doing business in foreign markets;

tax risks;

relative foreign exchange rates;

returns on capital investments;

financial flexibility;

credit ratings changes;

stock price fluctuation; Legal, Regulatory and Other Risks legal and regulatory proceedings; and

changes in laws.

In evaluating forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, readers should specifically consider the various factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the risks, assumptions and uncertainties above which are:

discussed under the "Industry Trends and Risks" heading of our Management's Discussion and Analysis; and

set out in our Annual Information Form filed with securities commissions in Canada, our annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent filings.





Readers should also consider discussion of our risk mitigation activities with respect to certain risk factors, which can be also found in our Annual Information Form. Additional information about Magna, including our Annual Information Form, is available through the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR), which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8670136c-3c9d-4410-8be4-44ca71637ccc

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