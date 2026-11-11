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WKN: A42GBH | ISIN: GB00BWQGKH23 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 18:24 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11


BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 65,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 274.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 13 November 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 236,683,950 Ordinary Shares, excluding 62,008,655 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 20.76% of the Company's total issued share capital (298,692,605 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 236,683,950 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

11 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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