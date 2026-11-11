

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pennsylvania is witnessing a major rise in measles infections, with the number of confirmed cases reaching 1,505 as of November 9.



Data from the state's Department of Health shows that the virus has spread across 45 counties, with the outbreak leading to 290 hospital admissions and six reported deaths.



Lancaster County has recorded the highest number of infections, accounting for roughly one-third of the state's total cases. The rise in infections is part of a broader measles resurgence across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 5,182 confirmed infections nationwide as of November 5.



The six measles-linked deaths recorded in Pennsylvania during 2026 include three people from Lancaster County, two from Jefferson County and one from Mifflin County. Meanwhile, a separate death involving a Franklin County resident in October is still being examined and has not yet been officially classified as measles-related.



Health officials also confirmed 34 additional infections over two days. Among all reported cases, only five involved people who had received measles vaccinations, accounting for less than 1% of the total.



Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. The virus can remain infectious in the air or on contaminated surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person has left. The illness usually begins with fever, coughing, a runny nose and red or irritated eyes. A skin rash typically develops after these early symptoms and gradually spreads across the body.



People infected with measles can transmit the virus from four days before the rash appears until four days after its onset. The disease can also result in serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, which causes inflammation of the brain.



To reduce the risk of infection, health authorities have highlighted the importance of completing both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The two-dose vaccination schedule offers approximately 97% protection against measles.



With infections continuing to spread, the department has also advised parents of babies aged 6 to 11 months who live in or travel to affected counties to consider an additional early MMR dose.



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