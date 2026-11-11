

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, T. Rowe Price (TROW) reported $1.83 trillion in assets under management at the end of October 2026, with net outflows of $10.8 billion during the month.



Total Assets under management in October 2026 dropped to $1.83 trillion from $1.86 trillion in the previous month.



T. Rowe Price is a global asset management firm managing $1.83 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2026, with about two-thirds related to retirement.



The company has over 85 years of investment experience and provides research-based investment and retirement solutions to clients worldwide.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $11.40 in the after hours. The shares closed Wednesday's trading 0.19 percent down.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News