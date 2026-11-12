

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 3,800 points or 5 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 61,250-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology and energy stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology, semiconductor and industrial sectors.



For the day, the index climbed 789.01 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 61,248.59 after trading between 60,318.08 and 61,390.79.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday but trended to the upside throughout the day, finishing firmly in the green.



The Dow gained 254.60 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 52,486.49, while the NASDAQ rallied 400.31 points or 1.60 percent to end at 25,466.19 and the S&P 500 jumped 98.45 points or 1.31 percent to close at 7,619.38.



Technology stocks have helped lead the markets back to upside amid a positive reaction to better-than-expected quarterly results from neocloud company CoreWeave (CRWV).



Semiconductor stocks showed a strong move to the upside, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 5.7 percent, while energy stocks also provided support.



Crude oil prices advanced on Wednesday after strong remarks by Iranian leaders against the U.S. diminished expectations of an early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.96 or 1.12 percent at $87.00 per barrel.



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