

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That was well above expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in September.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 7.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for 6.5 percent and up from 6.8 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.6 percent on month and 12.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices spiked 2.3 percent on month and 19.2 percent on year.



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