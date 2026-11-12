

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ALL.AX) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at A$1.450 billion, or A$2.383 per share. This compares with A$1.421 billion, or A$2.265 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to A$6.092 billion from A$6.297 billion last year.



Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$1.450 Bln. vs. A$1.421 Bln. last year. -EPS: A$2.383 vs. A$2.265 last year. -Revenue: A$6.092 Bln vs. A$6.297 Bln last year.



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