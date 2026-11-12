Expanding Aliko Scientific's reach into high-volume laboratories and large-scale screening programs, within a global cytology market projected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2030

New fully automated liquid-based cytology platform combining Hospitex's proprietary technology with advanced robotics

Designed to improve laboratory efficiency, streamline workflows and ensure standardized, high-quality sample preparation

Supporting the expansion of the Group's installed base and the development of recurring revenues from reagents, consumables and services

Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific (Ikonisys SA Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), an international life sciences Group dedicated to integrated oncology diagnostics, announces the upcoming launch of CYTOfast Auto, a next-generation automated Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) system developed by its wholly owned subsidiary Hospitex International.

The new platform will be unveiled at MEDICA 2026, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 16 to 19, marking an important milestone in Aliko Scientific's strategy to expand its presence in high-volume hospital laboratories, public healthcare institutions and large-scale screening programs.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented: "CYTOfast Auto represents a significant step forward in our strategy to transform Aliko Scientific into an increasingly integrated and scalable diagnostics group. By combining Hospitex's proven technology with advanced robotics, we are opening the door to new market segments, particularly public hospitals and large-scale screening programs.

We believe this innovation will strengthen our competitive international positioning while supporting the expansion of our installed base and the development of recurring revenues. It is another important step in translating our technological expertise into sustainable long-term growth."

Combining Proven Technology with Advanced Automation

CYTOfast Auto builds on the established CYTOfast System, retaining its core technological advantages while introducing fully automated sample preparation.

At its heart is Hospitex's proprietary Nephelometric Smart Technology (NST), which analyzes cellular concentration and automatically determines the optimal sample volume to produce homogeneous, high-quality monolayer slides. The integration of NST with advanced robotics introduces several innovations, including full walk-away processing, continuous sample loading, priority processing of urgent samples and automated sample-to-slide traceability.

These features are designed to improve laboratory efficiency, reduce manual intervention and ensure standardized, reproducible sample preparation across multiple cytological applications.

Addressing a Growing Global Cytology Market

The global cytology market presents significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing demand for cancer diagnostics, laboratory automation and standardized diagnostic workflows.

The global cytology segment was valued at approximately USD 15.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 20301, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% over the 2025-2030 forecast period.

The broader histology and cytology market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2025, with consumables and reagents accounting for approximately 59.7% of total market revenues, highlighting the importance of recurring product sales in this industry.

Against this backdrop, CYTOfast Auto positions Aliko Scientific to pursue new opportunities in larger hospital laboratories, centralized diagnostic facilities and public healthcare procurement.

The platform's automation capabilities are particularly relevant to high-volume laboratories and organized screening programs, where processing efficiency, traceability, standardization and operational scalability represent important purchasing criteria.

Expanding Commercial Opportunities and Recurring Revenues

The launch of CYTOfast Auto represents a strategic expansion of Aliko Scientific's addressable market beyond the traditional customer base served by the CYTOfast System.

By introducing a fully automated solution, the Group aims to strengthen its competitiveness in public hospital tenders and multi-year diagnostic supply contracts, while developing new relationships with large private laboratory networks and international distributors.

Importantly, the new platform supports Aliko Scientific's strategy of developing recurring revenues through the continued supply of proprietary reagents, consumables, maintenance and technical services

The expansion of the installed instrument base is expected to create additional opportunities for long-term customer relationships and greater revenue visibility.

1 Grand View Research, Histology and Cytology Market Outlook and Global Cytology Market Statistics.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

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