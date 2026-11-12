

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SMAWF) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR2.161 billion, or EUR2.77 per share. This compares with EUR1.619 billion, or EUR2.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to EUR23.683 billion from EUR21.427 billion last year.



Siemens earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.161 Bln. vs. EUR1.619 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.77 vs. EUR2.05 last year. -Revenue: EUR23.683 Bln vs. EUR21.427 Bln last year.



outlook FY27: Expect revenue growth of 11% to 13%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News