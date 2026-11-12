

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - DB Insurance Co., Ltd. (005830.KS), on Thursday, reported higher operating income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 443.13 billion from KRW 328.19 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 618.33 billion from KRW 441.31 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 7.18 trillion from KRW 5.17 trillion in the previous year.



DB Insurance is currenlty trading 4.78% lesser at KRW 161,400 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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