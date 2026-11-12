

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MidChains FZE, a UAE-based digital asset platform, Thursday announced partnership with Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to strengthen its banking and settlement capabilities.



Under the partnership, Standard Chartered will provide fiat settlement services, segregated client money accounts and correspondent banking support to MidChains.



'For institutional investors, digital asset services need to connect with the banking system that supports their wider activity. Our partnership with Standard Chartered brings that connection to MidChains' institutional services, supporting clients as capital moves between traditional and digital markets,' said Basil Al Askari, Chief Executive Officer, MidChains.



On the LSE, Standard Chartered shares closed up 2.07% at 2,219p on Wednesday.



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