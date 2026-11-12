Newmark Appoints Ayush Gairola as Associate Director, Valuation & Advisory in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the appointment of Ayush Gairola, MRICS, as Associate Director in the firm's Middle East Valuation & Advisory practice. Based in Dubai, Gairola's expertise spans valuation, portfolio advisory, hospitality and leisure, financial modelling and development appraisal for regional and international banks, developers, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and government entities.

"Ayush brings the combination of technical expertise, market knowledge and client relationships that will be important as we continue to expand our Valuation & Advisory capabilities across the Middle East," said Stefan Burch, Senior Managing Director, Middle East Valuation & Advisory. "His experience across complex and specialized assets, particularly within the hospitality sector, adds further depth to our offering and enhances our ability to support clients across the full investment lifecycle."

Gairola has valued a range of hospitality and education assets across the UAE, as well as major master-planned developments, large-scale land portfolios and prominent leisure assets. He has also advised on dredged island land parcels exceeding two billion square feet and development land exceeding 50 million square feet in the UAE. Gairola joins from Chestertons, where he served as Associate Director and led commercial valuation assignments across the Middle East and North Africa region. Previously, he was a Manager in Colliers' Valuation & Advisory team, leading commercial valuation assignments across the UAE.

"Newmark's continued growth in the Middle East creates an exciting opportunity to bring together global capabilities and deep local market expertise," said Gairola. "I look forward to working with the team to grow our Valuation & Advisory business and deliver sophisticated, data-driven solutions for clients across the region."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors and other owners, global corporations and other occupiers, and lenders. Built with purpose and driven by excellence, Newmark's comprehensive platform is uniquely tailored to provide superior outcomes to clients. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.7 billion. As of September 30, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 200 offices with 10,500 professionals across four continents. Learn more at nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

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