

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new COVID-19 variant called PJ.2.1 is showing up in more countries, prompting scientists to take a closer look. First identified in Ontario, Canada, on May 2, 2026, it has since been detected in parts of North America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific.



What has caught researchers' attention?



PJ.2.1 carries an unusually large number of changes in its spike protein, the part of the virus that helps it enter human cells.



But does that mean it is more dangerous? Not necessarily. So far, there is no clear evidence that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness or leads to more hospitalisations and deaths. Here is what we know about the variant and why scientists are monitoring it.



What Is the PJ.2.1 Variant? PJ.2.1 is a lineage of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. It emerged from MC.10.1.7, a branch of the JN.1 lineage. Scientists have described PJ.2.1 as a saltation variant. In simple terms, this means it appears to have acquired many genetic changes at once rather than accumulating them gradually over time.



One feature stands out: PJ.2.1 carries more than 25 mutations in its spike protein.



Why does that matter?



Think of the spike protein as a key that allows the virus to enter human cells. Changes to this protein can affect how the virus interacts with our cells and how the immune system recognises it. That is why researchers are interested in understanding what these mutations might mean.



Could PJ.2.1 Spread More Easily?



This is one of the main questions scientists are trying to answer. Early laboratory research suggests that PJ.2.1 may bind more strongly to ACE2, a receptor found on human cells that SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter the body.



Put simply, the variant may be better at attaching to certain cells. This could potentially give it an advantage, but laboratory findings do not automatically mean that a variant will spread faster among people or trigger a major wave of infections.



Researchers have also examined whether PJ.2.1 can evade antibodies produced through vaccination.



The findings so far are somewhat reassuring. Tests did not show substantially greater immune escape than most other variants studied. Antibodies from people who received an LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine were still able to neutralise PJ.2.1.



Does PJ.2.1 Cause More Severe Illness?



Here is the important point: there is currently no evidence that PJ.2.1 causes more severe COVID-19 than earlier variants.



Researchers have not established an increase in hospitalisations or deaths linked to this lineage. Much of the available research focuses on its genetic changes, interaction with human cells and potential to enter cells.



Some reports have found PJ.2.1 more frequently among people aged 70 and above. However, this does not mean that the variant specifically targets older adults or causes more severe illness in this age group. More clinical and surveillance data will be needed to understand its actual impact.



Where Is PJ.2.1 Spreading?



PJ.2.1 was first identified in Ontario, Canada, and has since been detected in several countries.



The United States reported its first case in New York City on June 30, 2026. Additional detections have been reported in California, Arizona, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado and Florida.



Outside North America, the variant has been identified in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, France and Spain. Researchers in Spain have also reported signs of sustained local transmission across different regions.



The increase in Ontario has drawn particular attention. According to Public Health Ontario, PJ.2.1 accounted for 25.2% of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 samples between September 20 and October 17, 2026, up from 16.9% during the preceding four-week period.



These figures suggest that the variant is becoming more common in the samples being sequenced, although its wider impact on infections and disease severity remains under investigation.



What Symptoms Should You Watch For?



Does PJ.2.1 cause different symptoms from other COVID-19 variants? So far, there is no established evidence of a distinct symptom pattern. The symptoms reported are similar to those associated with other COVID-19 infections and may include:



- Fever or chills - Cough - Sore throat - Runny or blocked nose - Headache - Muscle and body aches - Fatigue and weakness



Some people may also experience breathlessness, digestive problems or changes in their sense of smell or taste.



It is worth remembering that COVID-19 and influenza can produce very similar symptoms. Fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache and fatigue can occur with either infection. Symptoms alone cannot reliably tell them apart, so diagnostic testing may be needed to identify the cause.



What Does the WHO Say About PJ.2.1?



Has the World Health Organization classified PJ.2.1 as a dangerous new variant?



According to the information provided, the WHO has not classified PJ.2.1 as either a Variant of Concern (VOC) or a Variant of Interest (VOI).



This means it has not been placed in either of these monitoring categories. It does not mean scientists have stopped watching it.



The WHO continues to monitor SARS-CoV-2 because the virus keeps evolving. Some mutations have little practical impact, while others can influence transmissibility, disease severity or the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.



So, Should You Be Worried?



There is no need to panic, but staying informed is sensible. PJ.2.1 has attracted scientific attention because of its numerous spike-protein mutations, possible stronger binding to human cells and increasing detection in some regions. However, these findings do not establish that it causes more severe illness or can overcome vaccine protection.



For now, the usual precautions remain relevant: stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if you develop symptoms, avoid close contact with others when unwell and seek medical attention if you experience severe symptoms, particularly difficulty breathing.



The takeaway: PJ.2.1 is a variant worth monitoring, not a reason to panic. Scientists will need more real-world data to determine whether its genetic changes translate into a meaningful public health risk.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News