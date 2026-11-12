

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica SA (TNE5.DE, TEF.MC, TEF.MI, TELFY), a major Spanish telecom company, on Thursday recorded a rise in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to September, the company posted a net income of EUR 802 million, or EUR 0.13 per basic share, higher than EUR 276 million, or EUR 0.04 per basic share in the same period last year. Adjusted income was EUR 0.10 per basic share, compared with EUR 0.10 per basic share a year ago.



Profit before tax surged to EUR 1.265 billion from the prior year's EUR 582 million. Operating profit rose to EUR 1.479 billion from last year's EUR 960 million. EBITDA moved up to EUR 3.186 billion from EUR 2.697 billion a year ago. Excluding items, EBITDA rose to EUR 3.078 billion from EUR 2.899 billion in the previous year. Revenue was EUR 8.433 billion, higher than EUR 8.044 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, Emilio Gayo, COO of Telefónica, said: 'Ongoing strong operational and financial momentum in Q3 26 results allow us to upgrade our full year-guidance in adjusted EBITDA... Our dividend is reiterated. Revenue guidance is revised downwards mainly on handset sales performance, but service revenue continued to perform very solidly.'



For fiscal 2026, the telecom company now expects adjusted EBITDA growth slightly above 2.5%, compared with the earlier outlook of 1.5% to 2.5%. Telefónica now anticipates revenue growth of 1% to 1.5% against the earlier guidance of 1.5% to 2.5%.



For fiscal 2025, Telefonica had recorded adjusted EBITDA of EUR 11.918 billion and revenue of EUR 35.120 billion.



For fiscal 2026, the telecom major will pay a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share in June 2027.



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