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WKN: 850775 | ISIN: ES0178430E18 | Ticker: TNE5
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 16:01
3,478 Euro
+1,16 % +0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Spanien 35
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4733,47511.11.
3,4743,47511.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEFONICA SA3,478+1,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.