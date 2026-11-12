

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Limited (BHP.AX), a global mining company, Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Vandita Pant, is stepping down from her role, effective February 16, 2027, after the release of the company's half year results.



Adrian Wood will be taking over from her on February 17, 2027.



Wood has more than 25 years' experience in corporate roles and joined the mining company in 2015. He is currently the Vice President Projects, Minerals Australia. Previously, he held roles as Vice President Finance, Minerals Australia and as Group Investor Relations Officer of BHP.



Today, shares closed at A$59.61, down 1.29% on the Australian Stock Exchange.



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