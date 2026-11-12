

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased as estimated initially in October from a 19-month high in the previous month, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 1.1 percent increase in September. That was in line with the flash data published on November 5.



The slowdown in inflation was largely due to a 7.0 percent fall in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, while the overall inflation was driven by a 25.2 percent surge in fuel costs. Data showed that electricity prices were 14.3 percent pricier.



Compared to last year, prices in dental services and public transport declined due to reforms in both areas, the agency said.



Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate moderated to 1.1 percent from 1.5 percent, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.9 percent in September, confirming the flash figures.



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