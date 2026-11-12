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WKN: 691197 | ISIN: GB0031743007 | Ticker: BB2
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 08:05
13,370 Euro
-0,07 % -0,010
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,04013,26011.11.
13,05513,26511.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BURBERRY
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC13,370-0,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.