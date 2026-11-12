

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.9 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 6.6 percent increase in September.



Costs for services alone grew 11.2 percent from last year, and the price index for non-food goods climbed 7.7 percent. Prices of food items showed an increase of 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 7.0 percent year-over-year in October, following a 6.5 percent rise in September.



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