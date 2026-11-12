

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Talanx Group (TLX.DE) reported that its third quarter net income increased to 696 million euros from 591 million euros, prior year. Operating result or EBIT increased to 1.46 billion euros from 1.23 billion euros, last year. Insurance revenue was 12.73 billion euros, an increase of 7% from a year ago.



For the nine-month period, net income climbed 12 percent to new record of EUR 2.195 billion euros. Insurance revenue was up 4 percent adjusted for currency effects to 37.0 billion euros.



The Talanx Group again increased 2026 net income forecast to more than 2.8 billion euros. The original forecast was already increased as at the first half of the year to clearly more than 2.7 billion euros. The Group said it would meet and clearly exceed its original 2027 net income target of more than 2.5 billion euros a year earlier than planned. For 2027, the Group is now targeting net income of more than 3.0 billion euros.



Talanx shares are trading at 133.10 euros on XETRA exchange, up 1.68%.



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