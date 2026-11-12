

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense technology company, said on Thursday that it has bagged a $260 million contract to supply Precise & Universal Launching System, or PULS, rocket artillery systems and munitions to a European NATO member country. The contract will be performed over a period of 5 years.



The PULS system provides a cost-effective solution to launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions, and missiles with various ranges. The launcher is fully adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms to enable significant reductions in maintenance and training costs.



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