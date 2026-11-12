

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE), a German residential real estate company, on Thursday reported higher adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for the first nine months of 2026, supported by strong letting performance and growth in value-added services.



AFFO increased 4.9% to EUR 190.1 million from EUR 181.3 million in the prior-year period. AFFO per share rose to EUR 2.47 from EUR 2.42.



Funds from operations (FFO I) remained broadly stable at EUR 370 million, compared with EUR 370.7 million a year earlier. FFO II declined 0.6% to EUR 356.6 million from EUR 367.9 million.



Recurring net operating income increased 5.2% to EUR 607.1 million from EUR 577.2 million last year.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 4.4% to EUR 568.7 million.



Net cold rent rose 3.6% to EUR 712.4 million from EUR 687.7 million in the previous year.



Looking ahead, LEG Immobilien reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 AFFO guidance of EUR 220 million to EUR 240 million. Based on the midpoint of the range, this represents growth of around 4% from fiscal 2025.



For fiscal year 2027, the company expects AFFO to be between EUR 230 million and EUR 250 million, representing a growth of around 4% year-on-year. Rental growth is expected to be between 2.9% and 3.1%.



On Xetra, LEG Immobilien shares were up 1.39% at EUR 50.35 on Thursday.



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