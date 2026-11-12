

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD (7550.T) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY34.455 billion, or JPY208.60 per share. This compares with JPY23.255 billion, or JPY143.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to JPY688.975 billion from JPY588.180 billion last year.



ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY34.455 Bln. vs. JPY23.255 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY208.60 vs. JPY143.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY688.975 Bln vs. JPY588.180 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 344.98 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.405 T



All EPS are Basic



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