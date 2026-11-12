

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (8593.T), an advanced asset businesses, on Thursday reported a decline in net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also cut its full-year guidance.



For the first half, net income attributable to the owners of the parent decreased 71.9 percent to 24.96 billion yen from 88.79 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 17.37 yen versus 61.73 yen last year.



Operating income declined 27.8 percent to 93.79 billion yen from 129.96 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue decreased 1.6 percent to 1.11 trillion yen from 1.13 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects full-year net income attributable to owners of the parent of 130 billion yen, down 19.9% year on year, compared with its previous guidance of 160 billion yen. Earnings per share are projected to be 90.62 yen.



Mitsubishi HC Capital is currently trading 1.47% higher at JPY 1,348.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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