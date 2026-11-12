

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets across asset classes and regions. Strong corporate earnings as well as declining oil prices supported sentiment whereas renewed worries about the tech sector limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European markets are trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note. The Dollar Index has retreated mildly after the surge a day earlier on renewed Fed hike bets. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices declined amidst diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict. Gold also dropped more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,542.00, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,595.70, down 0.31% Germany's DAX at 26,911.42, up 1.01% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,868.47, up 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 8,397.43, up 0.77% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,422.25, up 0.45% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 60,816.00, down 0.71% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,146.80, down 0.07% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,655.83, down 0.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,008.55, down 1.26% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,342.73, down 0.61%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.85, down 0.06% EUR/USD at 1.1100, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3276, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 159.59, down 0.13% USD/CHF at 0.8315, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6836, down 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.994%, down 0.20% Germany at 3.3001%, down 0.71% France at 4.762%, down 0.75% U.K. at 5.2244%, up 0.03% Japan at 2.808%, up 1.04%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $91.93, down 0.89% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $85.86, down 0.77% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,957.70, down 1.07% Silver Futures (Dec) at $51.21, down 1.53%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,361.26, down 0.84% Ethereum at $2,041.93, down 0.80% BNB at $671.13, down 1.51% XRP at $1.05, down 0.86% Solana at $82.98, down 1.00%



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