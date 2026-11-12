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CG

WKN: A41Z3Y | ISIN: GB00BT66KP92 | Ticker:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.11.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 12 November 2026

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 11 November 2026, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, was:

Including income: 521.41p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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