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BL

WKN: 881578 | ISIN: GB0005058408 | Ticker: O5W
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 09:55
4,620 Euro
+2,67 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.11.2026 13:12 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 11 November 2026 were:

551.38c per share (US cents) - Capital only
551.94c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
415.13p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
415.56p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2026 PR Newswire
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