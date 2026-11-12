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WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker: 1SS
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 10:31
0,028 Euro
-14,46 % -0,005
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0440,05811.11.
0,0290,04111.11.
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2026 13:38 Uhr
288 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference November 18th at 12:30 p.m. ET

CEO Evan Gappelberg to discuss leveraging AI across Nextech3D.ai's event technology platforms to drive enterprise adoption and recurring software revenue

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology and enterprise software, announces that Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 18th-19th, 2026.

Conference Details & Registration:

  • DATE: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
  • TIME: 12:30 PM ET
  • REGISTER
  • Schedule 1x1 Meetings here: Link

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

  • Launched Dynamic Pricing for Map D, giving event organizers automated, organizer-controlled pricing for booths and limited-inventory sponsorships. Under the commercial model, Nextech3D.ai receives 30% of incremental revenue attributable to Dynamic Pricing (October 27, 2026).
  • Announced plans to showcase Map D, Eventdex and its AI-assisted dynamic booth pricing at IAEE's Expo! Expo! 2026, November 16-18 in Milwaukee, following strong engagement at the New York Event Planner Expo (November 3, 2026).
  • Closed a $720,000 management-led private placement, with CEO Evan Gappelberg and CFO Anum Waqas investing more than $400,000 combined (November 9, 2026).
  • Will report fiscal second quarter 2027 financial results and host an investor webinar on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET (November 10, 2026). Register for the webinar here: link

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. For more information, visit www.nextechar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Nextech3D.ai Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
investors@nextechar.com

Investor Relations

Adam S. Holdsworth
MZ Group - MZ North America
305-341-9451
NTAR@mzgroup.us

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young?
VP Corporate Services?
OTC Markets Group?
(212) 652-5958?
greg@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-present-at-the-small-cap-growth-virtual-investor-1250402

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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