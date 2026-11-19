Revenue of $779,570, up approximately 100% year-over-year and 18% sequentially

Event technology revenue of $601,866, up 113% year-over-year and 50% sequentially

Gross profit of $678,239, up 98% year-over-year

Gross margin of 87%, up from 80% in Q1 Fiscal 2027

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology and enterprise software, announces financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Q2 Fiscal 2027 Highlights

Revenue increased approximately 100% year-over-year to $779,570, versus $390,755, and 18% sequentially from $660,159 in Q1 Fiscal 2027.

Event technology revenue increased 113% year-over-year to $601,866, versus $282,056, and 50% sequentially.

Event experience and services revenue totaled $90,315, compared to no revenue in the prior-year period; together with event technology, these businesses represented approximately 89% of quarterly revenue.

Gross profit increased 98% year-over-year to $678,239, versus $342,245.

Gross margin was 87%, compared to 88% in the prior-year period and up from 80% in Q1 Fiscal 2027.

Net loss was $591,494, versus $484,549 in the prior-year period, and included non-cash stock-based compensation of $532,624, versus $107,722.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to report approximately 100% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of Fiscal 2027, with revenue also increasing 18% sequentially," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Event technology was the primary driver of growth, with revenue increasing 113% year-over-year and 50% sequentially. Combined with our event experience and services business, these offerings accounted for approximately 89% of quarterly revenue, reflecting our continued transition toward an integrated event technology and services model that addresses more of our customers' needs across the event lifecycle. We remain focused on expanding our software and services offerings, strengthening customer relationships, and building on this momentum through continued commercial execution."

"Our second quarter results also reflect improving gross margins, with gross margin expanding to 87% from 80% in the first quarter and gross profit nearly doubling to more than $678,000 year-over-year," said Anum Waqas, CFO of Nextech3D.ai. "Net loss improved 30% compared to the first quarter, with non-cash stock-based compensation representing a substantial portion of the reported quarterly loss. We remain focused on maintaining financial discipline, managing expenses relative to revenue, and supporting the Company's long-term operating objectives."

Building an AI-Powered Event Operating System

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on its strategy of delivering integrated event technology and operating solutions. Its Eventdex platform provides registration, ticketing, badging, lead retrieval, AI-powered matchmaking, mobile applications and event management capabilities. The Map Dynamics (Map D) platform provides interactive floor plans, booth management and exhibitor self-service tools, while KraftyLab adds corporate team-building, employee engagement and experiential event services.

Together, these offerings are intended to help associations, trade show organizers, conference operators and enterprise customers manage more of the event lifecycle through a coordinated suite of software and services. The Company believes combining AI-enabled event tools, event management software and complementary services creates opportunities to expand customer relationships and support its long-term growth strategy.

The Company reported in September 2026 that it had surpassed $1 million in new customer contract value during calendar 2026, alongside an expanding base of event technology customers. This previously announced contract-value milestone is distinct from revenue recognized during the second quarter. Management continues to invest in product development, sales expansion, customer acquisition and strategic initiatives intended to support commercialization.

Recent Corporate Developments

Nextech3D.ai continued to advance its AI-powered software platforms, expand its enterprise customer base, and strengthen its commercial capabilities through several significant developments:

November 9, 2026: Closed $720,000 management-led private placement, with CEO Evan Gappelberg and CFO Anum Waqas participating through associates for around 350,000 combined, representing over half of the offering.

October 27, 2026: Launched AI-assisted dynamic booth pricing for Map D, introducing automated pricing capabilities and a potential new transaction-based revenue opportunity.

October 22, 2026: Delivered its first AI-generated customer floor plan for the Florida Home Builders Association's Southeast Building Conference 2027, demonstrating AI-driven automation in a customer deployment.

October 15, 2026: Unveiled AI-native Map D with agentic AI capabilities, enabling event organizers to use natural-language commands for event management, pricing intelligence, and floor-plan creation.

October 5, 2026: Appointed Chad Prezlomski as Senior Vice President of Sales to lead enterprise sales initiatives and expand customer relationships across the Company's software platforms.

September 24, 2026: Surpassed $1 million in new customer contract value, securing 180 new customer contracts from January 1 through September 23, 2026, and expanding multi-year enterprise agreements.

September 22, 2026: Launched KATE, an AI-powered training intelligence platform, expanding its enterprise SaaS offerings into workforce training, compliance, and knowledge management.

Outlook and Message to Shareholders

Mr. Gappelberg continued: "The event technology market remains fragmented, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to bring together software, AI capabilities, and event services through an integrated offering. Our priorities for the remainder of Fiscal 2027 include expanding customer relationships, advancing enterprise sales initiatives, increasing software adoption, and maintaining discipline around operating costs.

"Over the past year, we have broadened our revenue base and expanded our product and service portfolio. Our second quarter results reflect meaningful progress in our transition toward an integrated event technology and services business. We believe the combination of our platforms and complementary services positions us to capture additional market opportunities as we continue to translate revenue growth into stronger, more sustainable financial performance.

"Our mission remains clear: to build a comprehensive AI-powered event operating system that delivers increasing value to our customers while creating long-term shareholder value through continued innovation, customer adoption, and disciplined execution."

Nextech3D.ai Q2 2027 Financial Results Webinar Details

The Company will host a webinar as detailed below to review financial results and key operating metrics, provide updates on recent commercial developments and AI initiatives across its Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE platforms, and discuss strategic priorities and growth opportunities for the remainder of fiscal 2027.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, November 19, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Registration: Link

The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session. Investors are encouraged to register in advance and may submit questions ahead of the webinar to NTAR@mzgroup.us. A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website following the event.

About Nextech3D.ai:

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its four module portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. https://www.nextechar.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's technology, product development, commercialization strategy, market opportunities, growth initiatives and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-reports-fiscal-q2-2027-financial-results-ai-event-te-1254328