SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Phaos Technology Holdings (Caym (POAS) - up 184% at $2.56
- iOThree Limited (IOTR) - up 17% at $2.10
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) - up 16% at $2.75
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) - up 14% at $2.14
- AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) - up 13% at $13.67
- GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW) - up 13% at $2.04
- ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - up 12% at $3.05
- Global Engine Group Holding Limited (GLE) - up 12% at $2.31
- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) - up 10% at $21.45
- Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (YHGJ) - up 10% at $3.55
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) - down 36% at $9.55
- Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) - down 27% at $1.96
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) - down 24% at $2.00
- OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) - down 20% at $7.12
- Digi International Inc. (DGII) - down 19% at $54.26
- BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) - down 17% at $5.45
- T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 15% at $2.12
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) - down 14% at $15.50
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 13% at $9.70
- NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - down 8% at $160.35
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