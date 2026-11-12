In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Phaos Technology Holdings (Caym (POAS) - up 184% at $2.56 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - up 17% at $2.10 CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) - up 16% at $2.75 Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) - up 14% at $2.14 AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) - up 13% at $13.67 GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW) - up 13% at $2.04 ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - up 12% at $3.05 Global Engine Group Holding Limited (GLE) - up 12% at $2.31 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) - up 10% at $21.45 Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (YHGJ) - up 10% at $3.55

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) - down 36% at $9.55 Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) - down 27% at $1.96 Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) - down 24% at $2.00 OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) - down 20% at $7.12 Digi International Inc. (DGII) - down 19% at $54.26 BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) - down 17% at $5.45 T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 15% at $2.12 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) - down 14% at $15.50 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 13% at $9.70 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - down 8% at $160.35

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX